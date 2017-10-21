Police: Man accused of sexual assault on trail near U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a trail Friday in Berkeley.

U.C. Berkeley Police Department received a call about the attack on the Upper Fire Trail.

The student was jogging on the trail when the suspect ran up from behind and tackled her to the ground, police said.

He attempted to take off her shorts and fondled her, according to police.

The victim fought the suspect off and he ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 50’s, with a medium build, gray, collar-length hair, a full. gray beard, and wearing khaki pants.

If you have any information about this crime, or if you know about any recent similar incidents, police ask that you please contact:

University of California Police Department

Criminal Investigation Bureau

(510) 642-0472 / 8AM–5PM / during business hours, except holidays

(510) 642-6760 / All other times

