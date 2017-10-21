Police: Stolen car report leads to officer-involved shooting in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Police in Santa Clara are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Santa Clara.

Around 1:20 a.m., Sunnyvale Police Department issued a lookout for a stolen car.

At 1:43 a.m., Santa Clara police spotted the car and pulled over the suspect on El Camino Real and Scott Blvd.

Police say within a minute, the driver was backing the stolen car into police officer’s car, then drove forward.

The officers were already out of their patrol car before this happened.

As the suspect began driving forward, the officer shot him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

There are no further details available at this time.

