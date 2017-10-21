San Francisco startup founder charged with child sex abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Prosecutors say the founder of a Northern California startup tech company was arrested and charged with assaulting and sexually abusing a toddler.

Zain Jaffer, the founder of mobile advertising company Vungle, was also charged with battery of a police officer and emergency personnel.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this week in San Mateo County. Jaffer remained in San Mateo County Jail Friday on $300,000 bail. His attorney Daniel Olmos declined to comment.

San Francisco-based Vungle removed Jaffer as its chief executive Thursday and placed him on indefinite leave.

Jaffer started Vungle in 2011 and the company employs about 200 people.

