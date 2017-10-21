Sonoma launches new city website to provide fire recovery information

By Published:
SONOMA, CA -OCTOBER 14: A structure burns in the early morning hours on October 14, 2017 in Sonoma, California. At least 32 people are confirmed dead with hundreds still missing. Officials expect the death toll to rise, and now estimate that 5,700 structures have been destroyed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

SONOMA (KRON) — Sonoma officials are launching a new city website that will provide fire recovery information, the city announced on Thursday.

The new site will replace the old one. The address is at www.sonomacity.org, and it includes fire recovery information.

“During the past week at the City’s Emergency Operations Center, we relied primarily on Facebook to communicate important information not only to City residents but to the broader community. Going forward, our new website will be able to serve as our foundation for communications, providing a hub that is integrated with social media as well as new e-mail updates,” Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley said.

The new city website is mobile-friendly and includes better search tools, language translation, and better ease of use, officials said.

“We think that this new site will be more user-friendly and interactive, and allow us to provide a better city government experience for residents, businesses and visitors,” Capriola said. “But since we are launching earlier than planned, we ask for both patience and feedback as we build out some of the remaining content.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s