SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s a new place to grab a drink with friends.
Anchor Brewing Company has opened its long-awaited public bar.
Hundreds showed up to the grand opening of anchor public taps
It’s located on De Haro Street across from Anchor’s iconic brewery and taproom in Potrero Hill.
Anchor officials expect the new bar to be a big success.
Public taps doors are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE