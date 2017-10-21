SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s a new place to grab a drink with friends.

Anchor Brewing Company has opened its long-awaited public bar.

Hundreds showed up to the grand opening of anchor public taps

It’s located on De Haro Street across from Anchor’s iconic brewery and taproom in Potrero Hill.

Anchor officials expect the new bar to be a big success.

Public taps doors are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

