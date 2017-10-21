SODA SPRINGS (KRON) — The first snow of the season is causing some drivers to lose control in the Sierra.

Police near Donner Pass say snowy conditions caused several accidents on Interstate 80 Friday.

They say most of the accidents happened after chain restrictions were lifted.

Some drivers say they are a little nervous about the slippery conditions.

“It’s kind of scary,” driver Sebrina Cervantes said. “I’m not used to driving in the snow but hopefully we’ll be safe.”

“Coming into this parking lot where we hit the stone wall, but she makes me nervous with her driving anyway,” her passenger Nino Aguilar said.

The California Highway Patrol is reminding people who are driving in snowy conditions to slow down.

