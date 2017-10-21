VIDEO: Free counseling available for North Bay fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Victims affected by the North Bay fires can receive free counselling and treatment in Santa Rosa this weekend.

Many residents in the area are being allowed back to their burned out neighborhoods for the first time.

In many cases, families have nothing to come back to.

During this difficult time, the community is coming together in support of these victims.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal was at the Church of the Incarnation this morning in Santa Rosa.

She says this is one of the places offering free, drop-in counseling Saturday.

The church is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Redwood Empire Chapter of California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists is also providing a free, all-day event to encourage anyone affected by the fire to seek help.

There will be Spanish-speaking therapists on site.

Therapeutic arts and crafts and games for children, and refreshments will be available.

“Catastrophic events such as fires can have devastating and lasting mental health effects on individuals,” the organization said. “Counseling can make a difference.”

