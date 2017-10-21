VIDEO: Neighbors disturbed by naked doll Halloween display

MICHIGAN (KRON) — In one Michigan neighborhood, some people say their neighbor crossed a line with their Halloween decorations.

It’s clear from the gravestones in the front yard and the skulls along their sidewalk that they love Halloween.

However, the way they chose to decorate the side of their home has some people thinking it went too far.

The home features a disturbing display of naked dolls hanging from a tree in their yard.

Dolls duck taped, disfigured, and tied up without any clothes are all over the place.

“I think it’s just disgusting,” said neighbor KC Gibson.

“You see all the ghosts and jack o’ lanterns on people’s porches, and then dolls representing little kids hung from a tree. And that’s not what Halloween is about,” he said.

Another neighbor, Marilyn Yoe says even her grandchildren are disturbed by the display.

“My grandkids say ‘why would you hang babies in a tree?’ That’s not Halloween!” she said.

Local media and police received calls from multiple people complaining about the decorations but, it isn’t breaking any laws so there’s nothing police can do.

Yoe says she supports her neighbor’s right to freedom of expression.

“She can put anything up in her yard she wants to. It’s her house if I don’t like it I don’t have to look at it.”

“I think she’s a nice neighbor I just don’t choose to like her decoration.”

The family who lives there is out of town on a Disney vacation.

The dolls have been taken down by a relative who did not want to be on camera.

