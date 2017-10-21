VIDEO: Oregon teen hurt after E-Cigarette explodes in his face

PORTLAND, Oregon (KRON/CNN) — An Oregon teen nearly lost his eye after he says his E-cigarette blew up in his face.

Blake Chastain was on a work break Wednesday when he says his E-cigarette exploded.

The teen was flown to a Portland hospital with severe injuries, including serious burns.

Besides an eye injury, most of his right hand is blistered.

The E-cigarette also shattered some of his front teeth, which he could now lose.

Blake says he had only had the E-cigarette for a week and had not modified it.

“Just barely even touched it, and it just went boom. And my ears rang like as if a grenade went off,” Chastain said. “I thought my lips were gone. Like it was nuts. And apparently, U didn’t see it, but everyone else said part of the mod shot and like went through chairs and stuff.”

Blake also said he’s done with vaping, and he’s telling all his friends to throw their E-cigarettes out.

A federal study released in July shows a growing trend in E-cigarette fires and explosions from 2009 to 2016.

More than half of those happened just last year.

