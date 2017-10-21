SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Residents have been steadily returning to their homes in the North Bay, and in many instances, it is to go through the rubble to see if they can salvage anything.
Many in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood were shocked at the level of devastation.
Checkpoints were opened on Saturday for fire victims. The National Guard prepared kits of buckets with gloves, masks, and other items to help them in what they were about to find.
“It’s quite a stark reality when someone comes back to a home that has been completely destroyed,” Rocklin firefighter Paul Grenier said. “I don’t think many people are prepared for it, and when they see it can be quite devastating.”
What they found were their neighborhoods destroyed.
“Unrecognizable. Glasses melted and fused computers unrecognizable,” fire victim Gordon Mathew said. “I’m glad my wife’s not here.”
Some residents could not help but become emotional.
“Not only us but…sorry…but the whole neighborhood and the community, it’s terrible. It’s just sad. Sad for everybody,” Janine Coleman said.
Santa Rosa firefighters are now helping those returnees cope, even with their own loss.
“All of Fountaingrove is where this engine is from,” Santa Rosa firefighter Don Ricci said. “We lost our firehouse as well. That’s all behind us. Our job is to help those people coming into the community, seeing their homes, help them with the recovery process. It’s a very, very emotional time for them, whether that’s helping find a wedding ring. We’ve found wedding rings, finding documents, we’re cracking safes, whatever we can do to help these people recover.”
And so they sift through the ashes where even the smallest items are now treasured.
“Just some porcelain dolls that were in the downstairs area in my hope chest, all my children’s dolls and things,” fire victim Julia Gonzalez said.
Retired firefighter George Cuculich retrieved a lifetime keepsake.
“We wanted to get my badge, so we did get my badge. That was awesome,” Cuculich said.
Tom Howard’s find brought an ironical moment of joy for his wife amidst their loss.
“She had all her family pictures from Tahiti that she had in a safe and the miracle was that the safe was intact, and she has all her pictures and it’s just wonderful,” Howard said.
It is a scene of a broken neighborhood taking the first steps to recovery.
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires x
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE