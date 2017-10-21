Woman fearing for her life jumps from third story window during brutal attack

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in fear for her life jumped from the third story of an apartment building after she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, detectives said.

Henry Cokley, 35, was arrested Friday, one week after the horrifying incident unfolded.

Detectives said Cokley rear-ended the victim’s vehicle repeatedly while she was driving.

When the victim pulled into a gas station on Washington Blvd., Cokley continued to ram his vehicle into her driver’s side door, pushing the car several feet onto a concrete curb.

The driver’s side door was so heavily damaged, the driver was forced to exit through the back seat.

When she tried to run away from Cokley, detectives said he pulled her by the hair and started punching her repeatedly.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a woman jumping from the third story of an apartment building.

The fall resulted in a broken femur and arm. Investigators determined the victim jumped in fear for her life after Cokley entered the apartment through the front window.

Detectives said Cokley and the victim were in a relationship but had separated the day before the attack.

After a brief manhunt, Cokley was located in Ellenton and taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, tampering with a victim and domestic battery. He’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $327,000 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES