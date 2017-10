CONCORD (KRON) — A wrong-way driver in a stolen car crashed into another vehicle on Highway 4 in Concord and started a fire on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 4 East. The crash started a fire, police said.

The suspect, who is described as a 25-year-old white man, ran onto the Concord Naval Station and is still on the loose.

The driver of the other car was not seriously hurt, police said.

