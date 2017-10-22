Bay Area to see warm, possibly record breaking temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area could see records highs as temperatures push into the 90s early in the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days as an offshore flow develops, according to the National Weather Service says M

The warming trend peaks Tuesday as some locations reach 90 and possibly break record highs, KRON4’s Dave Spahr said.

The inland East Bay valleys and Santa Rosa are expected to reach 90 on Tuesday.

The warmth will also extend to the coast with Santa Cruz seeing temperatures in the 90s.

San Francisco and San Jose will see temperatures in the 80s.

The normal highs for this time of year are in the 60s and 70s.

The warming trend reverses by the end of the week. Temperatures will cool slightly starting Wednesday.

Warmer today, then much warmer Monday and Tuesday as offshore flow develops. Note that warmth will extend to the coast with #SantaCruz forecast to be warmer than #SanJose, #Concord and #SantaRosa on Mon and Tues. Record highs are possible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/o4wEJqSVzg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2017

