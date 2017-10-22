Bay Area to see warm, possibly record breaking temperatures

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area could see records highs as temperatures push into the 90s early in the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days as an offshore flow develops, according to the National Weather Service says M

The warming trend peaks Tuesday as some locations reach 90 and possibly break record highs, KRON4’s Dave Spahr said.

The inland East Bay valleys and Santa Rosa are expected to reach 90 on Tuesday.

The warmth will also extend to the coast with Santa Cruz seeing temperatures in the 90s.

San Francisco and San Jose will see temperatures in the 80s.

The normal highs for this time of year are in the 60s and 70s.

The warming trend reverses by the end of the week. Temperatures will cool slightly starting Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s