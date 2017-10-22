Beathard battered in 1st start as 49ers lose 40-10 to Dallas

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) C.J. Beathard got a rude welcome in his first start in the NFL.

Beathard was battered all game by the blitzing Dallas Cowboys, getting sacked five times and knocked down several more in a 40-10 loss Sunday that was the most lopsided home defeat for the San Francisco 49ers in eight years.

“They brought a lot of pressure. I guess that was one of their game plan things. Their deal was to bring a lot of pressure, which we hadn’t seen them do much of,” Beathard said. “When you’re a rookie, obviously, you’re new to a system. Trying to see what you know. Puts you on your heels a little bit.”