Beathard battered in 1st start as 49ers lose 40-10 to Dallas

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) fumbles as he is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Cowboys recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) C.J. Beathard got a rude welcome in his first start in the NFL.

Beathard was battered all game by the blitzing Dallas Cowboys, getting sacked five times and knocked down several more in a 40-10 loss Sunday that was the most lopsided home defeat for the San Francisco 49ers in eight years.

“They brought a lot of pressure. I guess that was one of their game plan things. Their deal was to bring a lot of pressure, which we hadn’t seen them do much of,” Beathard said. “When you’re a rookie, obviously, you’re new to a system. Trying to see what you know. Puts you on your heels a little bit.”

