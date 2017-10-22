CHP: Big-rig driver killed in crash after veering off I-680 in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) – A truck driver died in a crash off Interstate 680 Sunday morning in San Ramon, according to CHP Dublin Officer Tyler Hahn.

Around 7:00 a.m. CHP Dublin got a call that a big-rig veered off the side of southbound 680 near San Ramon Valley Blvd.

The rig hit an SUV parked on the right hand side of the freeway that was stopped due to mechanical issues, Hahn said.

The truck ripped off the SUV’s door and front bumper and veered off the road, ultimately crashing into a large tree.

The driver was the only person in the big-rig. CHP says he died at the scene.

No one in the SUV was injured.

Diesel fuel spilled out of the big-rig, causing a HAZMAT situation on San Ramon Valley Blvd.

San Ramon Valley Blvd. is closed.

A crew from Richmond is working on cleaning up the spill.

At 11:22 a.m. Patriot Environmental Services arrived on scene to assist with clean-up.

I-680 near the accident is open in both directions.

CHP is estimating San Ramon Valley Blvd will remain closed for another 2 or 3 hours while they continue to conduct their investigation. — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) October 22, 2017

