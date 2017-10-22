Man dies after being shot in Fremont hotel room

FREMONT (KRON) — Police in Fremont are investigating a homicide that happened in a hotel late Saturday night.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:34 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Extended Stay America Hotel located in the 5300 block of Farwell Drive, police said.

The caller said a man was in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound.

Several officers immediately responded to the scene and found the injured victim just outside the lobby.

The officers recognized that the injuries were life threatening so they officers administered field trauma aid before paramedics arrived.

The victim, a 48-year-old Fremont resident, was taken to a trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The coroner will not release his identity until the next of kin is notified.

During the investigation, a crime scene was found in a hotel room.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and the victim and suspect may have known each other.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

This is the first homicide in Fremont this year.

The last reported homicide in the city was in September of 2015.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send them an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.

