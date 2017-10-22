Police shoot, injure woman allegedly driving stolen car in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Police shot and injured a woman driving a stolen car Saturday night in Livermore, according to Livermore police.

Around 11:51 p.m., officers were on routine patrol in the northwest area of town.

This is when an officer noticed a “suspicious” car in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Airway Blvd.

Officers checked the car’s records and found that it was reported stolen on Oct. 19.

A 26-year-old woman was the only person in the car, police said.

Her identity has not been released.

“Multiple LPD officers arrived on scene and began ordering the suspect out of the vehicle,” police said.

The woman allegedly ignored all commands, started the car, and drove directly at the officers, striking two patrol cars.

“Officers feared for their safety and fired at the suspect as she drove at them,” police said.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police say officers immediately gave the woman first aid before she was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, police said.

Livermore Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please call 925-371-4777.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES