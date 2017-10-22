Safety-turned-kicker Heath highlights Cowboys win

San Francisco 49ers players kneel during the performance of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) On a day that Ezekiel Elliott had the most productive game of his career, Dak Prescott threw three TD passes and ran for another and Dallas’ defense dominated San Francisco, little-known safety Jeff Heath might have put up the most impressive performance of the day.

Forced into emergency kicking duties after Dan Bailey went down with a right groin injury in the second half, Heath made two of three extra points in the Cowboys’ 40-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

“I saw Morten Andersen go into the Hall of Fame in Canton. I don’t know if he has anything on Jeff Heath,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. “The guy is a really special athlete. Those are big kicks. Guys were having a lot of fun with it, too.”

