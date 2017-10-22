Safety-turned-kicker Heath highlights Cowboys win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) On a day that Ezekiel Elliott had the most productive game of his career, Dak Prescott threw three TD passes and ran for another and Dallas’ defense dominated San Francisco, little-known safety Jeff Heath might have put up the most impressive performance of the day.

Forced into emergency kicking duties after Dan Bailey went down with a right groin injury in the second half, Heath made two of three extra points in the Cowboys’ 40-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

“I saw Morten Andersen go into the Hall of Fame in Canton. I don’t know if he has anything on Jeff Heath,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. “The guy is a really special athlete. Those are big kicks. Guys were having a lot of fun with it, too.”