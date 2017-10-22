Vegetable products sold at Safeway, Trader Joe’s recalled due to listeria

SALINAS (KRON) — A Salinas-based vegetable company is recalling dozens of vegetable products due to concerns of listeria.
Mann Packing issued the voluntary recall after one of their products tested positive for listeria during a random sample.
According to the company, the recall is out of an abundance of caution. They say there have been no reports of consumers getting sick.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada at major stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Safeway.
The products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.
If you have one of the recalled products, the company says you should not consume it and should either discard it or take it back to the store where it was purchased.
Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.
You can also find more information from the FDA here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm581389.htm
|Country Distributed To
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code
|USA
|Archer Farms
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|‘085239343142
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags
|‘085239341148
|Broccoli Florets 12oz bags
|‘085239319147
|Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags
|‘085239339145
|Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags
|‘085239301142
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags
|‘085239193143
|Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags
|‘085239030141
|USA
|HEB
|Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags
|4122097508
|Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags
|4122097503
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|4122097505
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|4122097512
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags
|4122065112
|Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags
|4122017706
|Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags
|4122009327
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|4122032278
|Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags
|4122097501
|Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags
|4122083223
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097504
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097506
|USA
|Little Salad Bar
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216030
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216047
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags
|‘716519020308
|USA
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036859
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036958
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|USA
|Mann Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519067013
|USA
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|USA
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|USA
|Signature Farms
|Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays
|‘021130110964
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags
|‘021130984497
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags
|021130983407
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|021130983391
|Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984459
|Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags
|‘021130983407
|Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays
|‘021130299553
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays
|‘021130299560
|Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984466
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|USA
|Trader Joe’s
|Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags
|‘0058 6146
|USA
|Walmart
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328852
|Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags
|‘681131122344
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328845
|Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags
|‘681131148207
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131457460
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|‘681131091381
|Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags
|‘681131122320
|Super Blend, 10oz bags
|‘681131148368
|Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags
|‘681131457378
|USA
|Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM
|‘681131328791
|USA (Foodservice)
|Cross Valley Farms
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
|Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
|Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
|Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
|Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
|Sysco Natural
|Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.
|Product Description
|UPC Code
Printed on Scale Label
|Size
|Cauliflower Chopped
|24105000000
|8OZ
|Veggies w/ Dip
|24201200000
|8OZ
|Premium Vegetable Tray
|24210800000
|2lb 14OZ
|Vegetables Steaming
|24214000000
|13OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal
|24218800000
|9OZ
|Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal
|24218900000
|9OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal
|24219000000
|10OZ
|Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal
|24219100000
|9OZ
|Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower
|24220800000
|14OZ
|Broccoli/Cauliflower
|24220900000
|14OZ
|Broccoli Florets
|24221000000
|14OZ
|Cauliflower
|24222400000
|10OZ
|Vegetable Tray w/Dip
|24250100000
|2lb 14OZ
|Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal
|24288700000
|8OZ
The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.
|Product Description
|UPC Code
Printed on Scale Label
|Size
|Veggie Ranch Snack Pack
|24191200000
|7 OZ
|Premium Vegetable Tray
|24210800000
|46 OZ
|Vegetables Steaming
|24214000000
|29 OZ
|Round Vegetable Tray
|24222000000
|38 OZ
|Rectangular Vegetable Tray
|24222100000
|72 OZ
|Sauté Kit
|24261300000
|20 OZ
|Sauté Kit with Sauce
|24261400000
|10 OZ
|Vegetable Medley W/Tomato Chipotle Butter
|24263200000
|12 OZ
|Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go
|24282200000
|20 OZ
