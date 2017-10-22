Vegetable products sold at Safeway, Trader Joe’s recalled due to listeria

SALINAS (KRON) — A Salinas-based vegetable company is recalling dozens of vegetable products due to concerns of listeria.

Mann Packing issued the voluntary recall after one of their products tested positive for listeria during a random sample.

According to the company, the recall is out of an abundance of caution. They say there have been no reports of consumers getting sick.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada at major stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Safeway.

The products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

If you have one of the recalled products, the company says you should not consume it and should either discard it or take it back to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

You can also find more information from the FDA here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm581389.htm

Country Distributed To Brand Product Description UPC Code
USA Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags ‘085239343142
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags ‘085239341148
Broccoli Florets 12oz bags ‘085239319147
Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags ‘085239339145
Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags ‘085239301142
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags ‘085239193143
Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags ‘085239030141
USA HEB Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508
Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112
Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706
Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278
Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501
Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506
USA Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216030
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216047
USA Mann Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags ‘716519020308
USA Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009
Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010
Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036859
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays ‘716519036958
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119
Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113
USA Mann Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
USA Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031
USA Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575
USA Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays ‘021130110964
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags ‘021130984497
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407
Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391
Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags ‘021130984459
Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags ‘021130983407
Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays ‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays ‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays ‘021130299560
Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags ‘021130984466
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays ‘021130984282
Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays ‘021130984282
USA Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags ‘0058 6146
USA Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328852
Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845
Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381
Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags ‘681131122320
Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368
Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378
USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791
USA (Foodservice) Cross Valley Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
Sysco Natural Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Product Description UPC Code
Printed on Scale Label		 Size
Cauliflower Chopped 24105000000 8OZ
Veggies w/ Dip 24201200000 8OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 2lb 14OZ
Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 13OZ
Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal 24218800000 9OZ
Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal 24218900000 9OZ
Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal 24219000000 10OZ
Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal 24219100000 9OZ
Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower 24220800000 14OZ
Broccoli/Cauliflower 24220900000 14OZ
Broccoli Florets 24221000000 14OZ
Cauliflower 24222400000 10OZ
Vegetable Tray w/Dip 24250100000 2lb 14OZ
Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal 24288700000 8OZ

The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Product Description UPC Code
Printed on Scale Label		 Size
Veggie Ranch Snack Pack 24191200000 7 OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 46 OZ
Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 29 OZ
Round Vegetable Tray 24222000000 38 OZ
Rectangular Vegetable Tray 24222100000 72 OZ
Sauté Kit 24261300000 20 OZ
Sauté Kit with Sauce 24261400000 10 OZ
Vegetable Medley W/Tomato Chipotle Butter 24263200000 12 OZ
Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go 24282200000 20 OZ

