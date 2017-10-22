Vegetable products sold at Safeway, Trader Joe’s recalled due to listeria

SALINAS (KRON) — A Salinas-based vegetable company is recalling dozens of vegetable products due to concerns of listeria.

Mann Packing issued the voluntary recall after one of their products tested positive for listeria during a random sample.

According to the company, the recall is out of an abundance of caution. They say there have been no reports of consumers getting sick.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada at major stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Safeway.

The products have “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

If you have one of the recalled products, the company says you should not consume it and should either discard it or take it back to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

You can also find more information from the FDA here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm581389.htm

Country Distributed To Brand Product Description UPC Code USA Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags ‘085239343142 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags ‘085239341148 Broccoli Florets 12oz bags ‘085239319147 Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags ‘085239339145 Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags ‘085239301142 Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags ‘085239193143 Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags ‘085239030141 USA HEB Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508 Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512 Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112 Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706 Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278 Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501 Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506 USA Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216030 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216047 USA Mann Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags ‘716519020308 USA Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010 Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036859 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays ‘716519036958 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113 USA Mann Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013 USA Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 USA Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575 USA Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays ‘021130110964 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags ‘021130984497 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407 Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391 Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags ‘021130984459 Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags ‘021130983407 Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays ‘021130299553 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays ‘021130299553 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays ‘021130299560 Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags ‘021130984466 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays ‘021130984282 Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays ‘021130984282 USA Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags ‘0058 6146 USA Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328852 Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845 Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381 Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags ‘681131122320 Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368 Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378 USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791 USA (Foodservice) Cross Valley Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags Sysco Natural Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Product Description UPC Code

Printed on Scale Label Size Cauliflower Chopped 24105000000 8OZ Veggies w/ Dip 24201200000 8OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 2lb 14OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 13OZ Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal 24218800000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal 24218900000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal 24219000000 10OZ Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal 24219100000 9OZ Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower 24220800000 14OZ Broccoli/Cauliflower 24220900000 14OZ Broccoli Florets 24221000000 14OZ Cauliflower 24222400000 10OZ Vegetable Tray w/Dip 24250100000 2lb 14OZ Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal 24288700000 8OZ

The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Product Description UPC Code

Printed on Scale Label Size Veggie Ranch Snack Pack 24191200000 7 OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 46 OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 29 OZ Round Vegetable Tray 24222000000 38 OZ Rectangular Vegetable Tray 24222100000 72 OZ Sauté Kit 24261300000 20 OZ Sauté Kit with Sauce 24261400000 10 OZ Vegetable Medley W/Tomato Chipotle Butter 24263200000 12 OZ Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go 24282200000 20 OZ

