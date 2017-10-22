VIDEO: Toddler shot in the head by 6-year-old brother

By Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (KRON) — A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot by his six-year-old brother in Philadelphia.

They say the six-year-old somehow got hold of a gun Saturday and shot his younger brother at home.

Another 12-year-old boy was with them at the time, but no adults.

The victim was struck in his forehead and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the kids got access to the gun, and why they were left alone in the first place.

