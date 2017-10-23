3 bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Danville

DANVILLE (KRON) — Three bicyclists are recovering after being hit by a car in Danville in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Police are still looking for the car and the driver.

The first collision happened on eastbound Diablo Road and Clydesdale Drive at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Officers say the driver hit the two bicyclists and then drove off.

Both of the victims are in the hospital with severe injuries.

Police also said the hit-and-run driver was involved in another collision with a bicyclist at 1:20 p.m. on Diablo Road and Alameda Diablo Road.

The driver then sped off, police said.

The woman on the bike suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the car is a silver 2005-2007 Ford Escape or a similar style SUV.

