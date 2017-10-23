Breast cancer study: 72 new mutations discovered

(KRON/CNN) — Some of the genetic causes of breast cancer just got more clear.

Researchers from 300 institutions around the world combined forces. They discovered 72 previously-unknown gene mutations that can lead to the development of breast cancer.

Two studies describing the work were published on Monday in the Journals Nature and Nature Genetics.

The new discoveries add to previous research, bringing the total number of known genetic patterns associated with breast cancer to nearly 180.

One of the study’s authors says a woman with the newly-discovered mutations faces a five to 10 percent higher risk of developing breast cancer.

Another study author says a small number of women who have several of these smaller genetic mutations can face a three-times increased risk of breast cancer.

