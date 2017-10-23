Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Doran Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater near Doran Beach on Monday, officials said.

Officials say Justin Greer, the owner of the 18-foot vessel Sea Swirl, went missing on Sunday night. Witnesses found the boat on Monday morning.

Greer’s fishing license was inside the boat. His truck and boat trailer were also found in the parking lot.

“A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco were launched and are currently searching the area. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawksbill, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat homeported in Monterey is also searching,” Coast Guard officials said in a press release.

If you find any information, you are asked to call the Coast Guard at (415)-399-3451.

