Deputies: Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in water tank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert ended after a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy’s body was found in an underground water tank, local media reports.

Amari Harley vanished around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after celebrating a birthday at Bruce Park. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene after the child had been missing for an hour.

As a public cry for help, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared news of Amari Harley’s disappearance around 7 p.m. Friday evening. Around 9 p.m., they said the boy was found deceased.

The body will undergo an autopsy on Monday.

Law enforcement officials said a candy apple green vehicle may have been involved in his disappearance. No other details are available at this time.

With great sadness, the Missing Child Alert for Amari Harley has been canceled, as the child has been found deceased. Thank you for sharing. — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 23, 2017

