SANTA ROSA (KRON) — New drone video from QuadCopter4 shows the Hilton hotel now burned out as a result of the devastating North Bay Firestorm.
The Hilton hotel once sat in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood.
But now, it’s just a pile of rubble.
Watch the above and below videos as QuadCopter4 captured the devastation.
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE