DRONE VIDEO: QuadCopter4 shows burned-out Hilton hotel in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area

By Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — New drone video from QuadCopter4 shows the Hilton hotel now burned out as a result of the devastating North Bay Firestorm.

The Hilton hotel once sat in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood.

But now, it’s just a pile of rubble.

Watch the above and below videos as QuadCopter4 captured the devastation.

