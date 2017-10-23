Fatal 7-car crash shuts down Highway 85 in San Jose



SAN JOSE (KRON) — A major seven-car crash has shut down Highway 85 South in San Jose on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported near Great Oaks Boulevard. At least one person has died in the crash.

No other information has been made available by police.

There is no estimated time of the roadway reopening.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

