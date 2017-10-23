Iditarod officials ID 4-time champ Dallas Seavey as musher whose dogs tested positive for banned drug

FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, fog obscures the burled arch over the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. Scores of mushers are demanding organizers of Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race identify a musher with several dogs that tested positive for a prohibited drug in this year’s race. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, file)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Iditarod officials identified four-time champion Dallas Seavey as the musher whose dogs tested positive for a banned substance.

The Iditarod Trail Committee met Monday in an emergency session and decided to release the musher’s identity after initially refusing on a lawyer’s advice.

The committee in a statement said it changed its decision due to the “level of unhealthy speculation involved in this matter.”

Officials say four dogs in Seavey’s team tested positive after the finish of this year’s race in Nome in March. The banned substance was an opioid pain reliever.

Calls to Seavey’s cellphone weren’t immediately returned.

