ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Iditarod officials identified four-time champion Dallas Seavey as the musher whose dogs tested positive for a banned substance.

The Iditarod Trail Committee met Monday in an emergency session and decided to release the musher’s identity after initially refusing on a lawyer’s advice.

The committee in a statement said it changed its decision due to the “level of unhealthy speculation involved in this matter.”

Officials say four dogs in Seavey’s team tested positive after the finish of this year’s race in Nome in March. The banned substance was an opioid pain reliever.

Calls to Seavey’s cellphone weren’t immediately returned.

