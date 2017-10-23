INTERVIEW: How children in the North Bay fire zone area are coping as they go back to school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dr. Shannon Scott joined KRON4 on Monday to talk about how children caught in the North Bay Firestorm are coping, as they go back to school.

She is a psychologist with years of experience working with children and teens.

Among the questions she answers–what is expected as kids return after the devastating fires?

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

