Man tries to lure San Ramon middle-school girl into car, exposes himself

SAN RAMON (KRON) — San Ramon police are looking for a man who tried to lure a middle-school girl into his car and exposed himself.

Police have just released two different sketches of the man they believe is responsible.

Police say two middle school students were walking on Bollinger Canyon Road near Blossom Ridge Lane when the man told a girl to come to his car.

As she got closer to the car, she saw that the man was exposing himself, and he tried to grab her shirt.

She ran away.

The man is described as having a scar on his right cheek.

He was in a dark gray 4-door sedan, possibly with a Nevada license plate.

Here is the full statement by police:

On Thursday, October 12th, San Ramon Valley Unified School District personnel notified the San Ramon Police Department of multiple students who came forward and reported witnessing lewd activity that occurred several times during the prior week. The suspect was described as: Late 20’s or early 30’s, 5’6” tall, 150 lbs, dark hair, medium toned skin, light facial hair, buck teeth, a “disheveled” appearance, and a scar on his right cheek. He was also described as speaking English with a “slight” Indian accent. Vehicle description: Older, dark gray, 4-door sedan. Unknown make or model with out of state, possibly Nevada, license plates. The San Ramon Police Department would like to remind parents to speak with their children about following safe practices:

– Do not talk to strangers, even if they know your name.

– Always walk directly to and from school using the same path every day.

– Always walk or ride your bike with a group of friends.

– Run directly to school or home if you are approached by a stranger.

– Immediately notify a school official or parent if they observe strange activity. Always remember, if you see something, say something. The safety of children is one of the San Ramon Police Department’s top priorities. Please report any unusual incidents by calling our dispatch center at 925-973-2779.

