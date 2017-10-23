Mark West Springs neighborhood in Santa Rosa reopens

(KRON) Neighborhoods damaged or destroyed by the North Bay Wildfires continue to reopen.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department is allowing residents back into the following areas.

From the Sonoma Sheriff’s Department:

SANTA ROSA, CA – As of 10:00 a.m. today, Monday October 23rd, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is opening the burned unincorporated county areas east of Mark West Springs Road to Porter Creek Road. Streets in this area include Mark West Springs from Riebli and Porter Creek Road to Fox Hunt Ln. Also opening are Linda Lane, Crystal Drive, Wilshire, Lavender Ln, Winder Creek Road, Redwood Hill Road and allthe tributaries of those roads. Streets on the north side of

Porter Creek in the area of Franz Valley Road remain closed. Note that Mark West Springs from Old Redwood Hwy to Riebli Road opened yesterday.

In order for you to access your neighborhoods, you must check in at a checkpoint where your identification will be verified and you will be issued an area pass, along with safety equipment and an information packet.

These areas will have limited openings until 5:30 PM today and will be open from 8:00 AM-5:30 PM tomorrow.

Checkpoint Directions:

There are two checkpoint locations. The first checkpoint is at the Kaiser Medical Buildings (not the hospital) located at 3925 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa. NOTE: In order to access this location you must come south on Old Redwood Hwy from Mark West Springs Road. Northbound traffic is still closed on Old Redwood Hwy from Santa Rosa due to PG&E work being completed.

The second checkpoint location is at Maria Carrillo High School, located at 6975 Montecito Blvd, Santa Rosa.

