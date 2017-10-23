Melania Trump to address bullying in surprise trip to Michigan

Published: Updated:
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 2: (AFP-OUT) First lady Melania Trump attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand in the Oval Office of the White House October 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House will most likely press Chan-o-cha to add pressure on North Korea to curtail or end its growing nuclear weapons program. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

CNN — First lady Melania Trump is taking a surprise trip to a middle school in a Detroit suburb Monday to talk about bullying.

She has said that bringing awareness to bullying will be a top priority for her while in the White House.

The first lady will speak to students and join them for lunch as they take part in a “No One Eats Alone Day” event.

The concept encourages kids to be inclusive at lunchtime and not leave anyone out.

The first lady’s efforts will likely draw criticism from those who point to her husband’s behavior as antithetical to her message.

President Trump is well-known for name-calling and other tactics that many describe as bullying.

Melania Trump’s communications director tried to preempt any such criticism by saying the first lady “acts independently from her husband.”

