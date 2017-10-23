CHP officer injured, 2 others shot in Clearlake Oaks

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after three people were shot, including a California Highway Patrol officer in Clearlake Oaks Monday.

A shooting prompted a shelter in place at around 12 p.m. Monday near the Clear Lake Oaks Post Office, located at 13280 E Highway 20, sheriff’s officials said.

CHP Officer Kory Reynolds says the injured officer responded the report of a shooting was following the suspect when the person fired at him.

Police say the CHP officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to recover.

Reynolds did not have information about the condition of the two others who were shot.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal learned that the man arrested is 61-year-old Alan Ashmore.

He is being questioned and faces at least two counts of murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

Police asked residents in the area to stay indoors and out of sight while they searched for the shooter.

The gunman was arrested and the shelter in place was lifted by 1:25 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

