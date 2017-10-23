People Behaving Badly: Only bicycles in the bike lanes

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — How many times have you been sitting in traffic only to see a motorcycle go zooming by?

If you are saying to yourself that lane splitting is legal, that’s true.

But you can’t be zooming by in the bicycle lane.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s