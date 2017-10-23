VALLEJO (KRON) — Two small children and an adult were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Vallejo on Monday evening, police said.

The collision happened at around 5:47 p.m. on Turner Parkway. A 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were hit.

At the time of the crash, an adult was pushing a stroller with her son and daughter inside across Turner, east of Foothill Drive. A car driving west then hit the children in the stroller.

The girl is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday night, but the boy needs more surgeries to repair broken bones, police said.

Police say the suspect car is an early 2000, four-door white Acura TL with a sunroof. The car does not have any license plates, police said.

Surveillance images show the suspect vehicle after the collision.

The mother was not hurt in the crash.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (707)-648-4329.

Vallejo hit-and-run View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES