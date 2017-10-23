WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police patrolling a parking lot likely thwarted burglary attempts after they arrested suspects in possession of stolen property and burglary tools.
Nineteen-year-old Donald Jeter, 20-year-old Maurice Turner, and 20-year-old Robert Coleman were arrested Monday morning.
An officer says he pulled over a suspicious car and learned the driver was on parole for burglary.
He also discovered a stolen gun and window punches used for breaking into cars.
Upon further investigation, police say they found property stolen from a victim whose car was burglarized back in September.
A stolen firearm off the streets, stolen property and burglary tools recovered, and future vehicle burglaries thwarted. #CrimeDoesntPay pic.twitter.com/R3yDx2yXeF
— Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) October 23, 2017
