WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police patrolling a parking lot likely thwarted burglary attempts after they arrested suspects in possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Nineteen-year-old Donald Jeter, 20-year-old Maurice Turner, and 20-year-old Robert Coleman were arrested Monday morning.

An officer says he pulled over a suspicious car and learned the driver was on parole for burglary.

He also discovered a stolen gun and window punches used for breaking into cars.

Upon further investigation, police say they found property stolen from a victim whose car was burglarized back in September.

A stolen firearm off the streets, stolen property and burglary tools recovered, and future vehicle burglaries thwarted. #CrimeDoesntPay

