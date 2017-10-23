Police: 3 arrested for trying to burglarize cars in Walnut Creek parking lot

By and Published:

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police patrolling a parking lot likely thwarted burglary attempts after they arrested suspects in possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Nineteen-year-old Donald Jeter, 20-year-old Maurice Turner, and 20-year-old Robert Coleman were arrested Monday morning.

An officer says he pulled over a suspicious car and learned the driver was on parole for burglary.

He also discovered a stolen gun and window punches used for breaking into cars.

Upon further investigation, police say they found property stolen from a victim whose car was burglarized back in September.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s