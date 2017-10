Police arrest suspect in San Lorenzo murder, car-jacking

SAN LORENZO (KRON) — Police arrested a man in connection to a murder and car-jacking that happened last Thursday in San Lorenzo, police announced Monday.

At 8:25 a.m. the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 42-year-old Victor Martinez Alvarez of Oakland.

Alvarez was arrested for the murder of San Lorenzo resident James Figueroa Jr. during a carjacking, police said.

Figueroa Jr. was run over Thursday morning by a man, later identified as Alvarez, who was stealing his truck.

Around 7:50 p.m. that same day, officers tweeted 46-year-old Figueroa of San had died.

Victor Martinez Alvarez, Age 42, Oakland, CA, was arrested for the murder of San Lorenzo resident James Figueroa Jr during a carjacking. pic.twitter.com/Ddk9muDx7c — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 23, 2017

