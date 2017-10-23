Police car window broken in San Jose sideshow

Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police tow four cars after a sideshow in San Jose.

It happened early Sunday morning. Dozens of cars were involved.

Police say racers blocked both lanes on Old Bayshore Highway and were doing donuts.

They even broke a window of a police car trying to drive through the area.

Racers were eventually arrested

No officers were injured.

No other information has been made available.

