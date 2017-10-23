VIDEO: Uber driver hospitalized in shooting on I-380 in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — An Uber driver is in the hospital after a shooting on Interstate 380 in San Bruno Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:10 p.m. officers responded to reports of the shooting near El Camino Real on westbound 380, CHP said.

When CHP arrived, they found two cars struck by gunfire.

At least one person, the driver of one car, was hit in the shoulder.

He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with injures not considered life-threatening.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Police say he was an Uber driver.

He had just picked up two people from San Francisco International airport.

Those passengers are being questioned by CHP.

Officers do not believe anyone was shot in the second car hit by gunfire.

At this time there is no suspect or vehicle description and no one in custody.

Westbound 380 just west of El Camino Real was closed for investigation for some time.

All lanes are now open.

No further details have been released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES