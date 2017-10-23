Rain helps firefighters control massive North Bay wildfires

Published:
SANTA ROSA, CA -OCTOBER 15: Firefighters keep watch over a backfire set to protect houses in Adobe Canyon during the Nuns Fire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. At least 40 people were killed while many are still missing, and at least 5,700 buildings have been destroyed since wildfires broke out a week ago. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California authorities say firefighters made significant progress over the weekend combatting wildfires that devastated the state’s famed wine country and nearby areas, killing 42 people and destroying 8,400 buildings.

Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said Monday that several days of rainfall helped the firefighters and that authorities are confident most of the wildfires will be contained this week.

He says the largest fires are more than 90 percent contained.

Officials are almost finished with their assessment of property damage. Berlant says their count of buildings destroyed may rise slightly.

The fires started Oct. 8 and 9 and spread mostly in Sonoma and Napa counties north of San Francisco.

They were the deadliest and most destructive in California’s history.

