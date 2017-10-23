Study: Gun deaths in California spike after Nevada gun shows

BERKELEY (KRON) — When Nevada has gun shows, California sees a spike in gun-related deaths and injuries, researchers at UC Berkeley said in a study.
They looked at gun deaths and injuries in California before and after gun shows in California and Nevada.
According to them, after shows in California, the Golden State didn’t see a spike in gun deaths and injuries.
But communities within driving distance of Nevada did see an increase after a gun show in the neighboring state.
Researchers found those communities saw deaths and injuries from firearms increased nearly 70 percent.
- SF OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- DOZENS STILL MISSING IN NORTH BAY FIRESTORM
- FIRST RAIN OF THE SEASON TO FALL THURSDAY
- TWO 49ERS HELD AT GUNPOINT IN SF
- NORTH BAY FIRESTORM: DONATION STATION ISSUE
- FIVE-YEAR-OLD’S GRAVE MARKER REPOSSESSED
- INTERACTIVE MAP OF SANTA ROSA FIRE DAMAGE