Study: Gun deaths in California spike after Nevada gun shows

BERKELEY (KRON) — When Nevada has gun shows, California sees a spike in gun-related deaths and injuries, researchers at UC Berkeley said in a study.

They looked at gun deaths and injuries in California before and after gun shows in California and Nevada.

According to them, after shows in California, the Golden State didn’t see a spike in gun deaths and injuries.

But communities within driving distance of Nevada did see an increase after a gun show in the neighboring state.

Researchers found those communities saw deaths and injuries from firearms increased nearly 70 percent.

