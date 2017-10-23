SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Warriors woes and pedicured toes.

The Golden State Warriors are off to a frustrating start this NBA season.

Emotions came to a head when Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected from Saturday night’s game, a 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, Golden State is not the only Bay Area team struggling to find their rhythm.

After a 30-point home loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, the 49ers remain win-less at 0-7.

On a more light-hearted note – Pedicures seem to be taking pro sports by storm.

Marshawn Lynch, LeBron James, and other stars have been hilariously documented in the pursuit of pretty feet.

Saints head coach Sean Payton even offered pedicures as a prize for players.

Maybe that’s what the Warriors need to get back on track!

