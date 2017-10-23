Today is voter registration deadline for Nov. 7th Bay Area elections

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November 7th elections in Bay Area counties.
The three counties holding local elections are:
- Marin Co.
- San Mateo Co.
- Santa Clara Co.
Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register.
You can do so here.
Vote-by-mail requests must arrive by October 31, 2017.
