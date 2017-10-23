Today is voter registration deadline for Nov. 7th Bay Area elections

By Published:
(AP photo)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November 7th elections in Bay Area counties.

The three counties holding local elections are:

  • Marin Co.
  • San Mateo Co.
  • Santa Clara Co.

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register.

You can do so here.

Vote-by-mail requests must arrive by October 31, 2017.

More voting information here.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s