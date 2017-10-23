Today is voter registration deadline for Nov. 7th Bay Area elections

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November 7th elections in Bay Area counties.

The three counties holding local elections are:

Marin Co.

San Mateo Co.

Santa Clara Co.

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register.

You can do so here.

Vote-by-mail requests must arrive by October 31, 2017.

More voting information here.

