Toddler locked in gun safe in Santa Clara rescued

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The Santa Clara Fire Department rescued a child who was locked in a gun safe Monday.
Just before 1 p.m., the fire department tweeted that they were on the scene of a rescue.
They said a child’s sibling was locked in a gun safe.
Shortly after, the fire department tweeted that the toddler was rescued.
The child was unharmed but a little shaken up.
Further details were not made available by authorities.
#HappeningNow #firefighters and @SantaClaraPD on scene of a rescue for Child locked in a safe. pic.twitter.com/kN33zRaPax
— Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) October 23, 2017
Child is a toddler and has been rescued; a little shaken up but unharmed. #HappeningNow https://t.co/7Dst88EZ9d
— Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) October 23, 2017
