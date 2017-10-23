Toddler locked in gun safe in Santa Clara rescued

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The Santa Clara Fire Department rescued a child who was locked in a gun safe Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., the fire department tweeted that they were on the scene of a rescue.

They said a child’s sibling was locked in a gun safe.

Shortly after, the fire department tweeted that the toddler was rescued.

The child was unharmed but a little shaken up.

Further details were not made available by authorities.

#HappeningNow #firefighters and @SantaClaraPD on scene of a rescue for Child locked in a safe. pic.twitter.com/kN33zRaPax — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) October 23, 2017

Child is a toddler and has been rescued; a little shaken up but unharmed. #HappeningNow https://t.co/7Dst88EZ9d — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) October 23, 2017

