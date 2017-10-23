Toddlers fight for their lives after hit-and-run in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Two toddlers are fighting for their lives after a hit-and-run in Vallejo Sunday evening, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 5:47 p.m. officers responded to reports of the collision involving three pedestrians on Turner Pkwy.

When police arrived, they found two small children had been hit by a car that “failed to stop at the scene,” police said.

Police say a Vallejo woman was pushing a stroller with her 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter northbound across Tuner Pkwy east of Foothill Dr.

A car, possibly a white Acura TL traveling westbound on Turner Pkwy, ran into the toddlers in the stroller and fled the scene.

The children were thrown “a considerable distance” and were seriously injured.

The children and their mother were flown to a local hospital.

The little boy and girl are in critical condition.

The mother was not inured.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Shane Bower of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division – (707) 648-4329. (Refer to case number 17-13530).

