VIDEO: How will Santa Rosa clear the debris from the North Bay Firestorm?

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — State and local officials spoke to the community about how they are going to clear the debris from the North Bay Firestorm.

In Santa Rosa Monday, city officials gave an update on how quickly the cleanup will happen.

“The clean-up will be under unified command with CalOES, FEMA, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). This command structure will expedite the removal of fire debris in Sonoma County, with a deadline of completion anticipated to be early 2018,” city officials said in a press release.

Crews hope to get everything cleared by early next year.

The debris removal will start on Wednesday, officials said.

Residents should be able to start rebuilding their homes by spring.

For more information on the recovery efforts, you can visit Sonomacountyrecovers.org.

