VIDEO: Man stalks kids, writes letter to parents

NEW YORK (KRON) — New York police are looking for a man suspected of stalking two children.

In video captured outside the family’s house, he is seen staring into the home.

An eight-year-old girl who lives there reported that he followed her to a school bus stop Friday morning.

Later that day, the man flagged down another school bus that her 12-year-old brother was riding and told the driver he was there to pick the boy up.

He fled after the driver threatened to call police.

The girl saw the suspect later that evening in front of her home taking pictures.

He asked her what bedroom she sleeps in and who else lives in the house.

He came back the following day and asked the boy similar questions.

A note was found in the mailbox saying, “Watch out. I am watching you. Your daughter is cute.”

