VIDEO: Napa schools reopen as crews gain more control over wildfires

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Schools in Napa Unified School District are reopening Monday as crews make significant progress in the North Bay fire fight.

Evacuations and poor air quality from intense fire smoke have kept the schools closed for about two weeks.

Will Tran is at Napa High School.

He says it is important for returning students to know their classrooms will be without heating and air conditioning.

This is because about 9,000 air filters throughout the school district had to be replaced due to smoke damage.

Another important note – The State of California usually requires schools to make up missed time after closures like this.

This means the school year may extend into the summer months if the days aren’t made up beforehand.

However, the principal of Napa High says they are applying for a waiver that would excuse them from this rule.

She is confident that given the circumstances, the waiver will be approved.

Napa unified school district students return to school this morning after north bay fires @kron4news pic.twitter.com/4FT01QkDxJ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 23, 2017

