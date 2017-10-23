ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Cardinal Newman High School played their first football game on Monday night since their school was destroyed in the deadly firestorm two weeks ago.

It’s a hard time for Cardinal Newman students and athletes since the Tubbs fire ripped through the area.

But their football team took to the field Monday night to take on Rancho Cotate.

It started with a tribute to first responders.

Adding to the pressure leading up to the faceoff against Rancho Cotate is the loss of their school that was badly burned in the fire just two weeks ago. Some of the players lost their homes too.

A teammate describes what the days leading up to this moment have been like.

“I was just trying to be there for my teammates and invite them over for the ones that lost their house,” senior Jason Moran said. “Actually, the night of the fire, I had two of my teammates come over and stay with me for the night. So it’s been chaotic, but it’s been nice to get back out on the field and practice with all of them.”

Varsity coach Paul Cronin says their team had a lot of offers from local schools offering a place for practice before they chose El Molina High.

He says although this is a trying time for the team, they’ve had to put it behind them.

“They were difficult at first because you saw a lot of people in pain,” Cronin said. “A lot of kids you love and have known for a long time. And even my own family members struggling with their school not being there anymore. So, it was tough, but we thought, you know, we got to move on. What’s the next step, get started.”

Regardless of the challenges they’ve faced, players tell KRON4 they felt ready for this game.

And in a way, it’s helped bring some normalcy back in their lives.

