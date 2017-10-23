FREMONT (KRON) — Police in Fremont are investigating the city’s first homicide since 2015.

Three people have been arrested, and KRON4 is hearing from a witness who tried to help the victim.

The victim managed to make his way from the hotel room where he was shot, down to the lobby, and explain to staff that he’d been shot.

All the while, he was putting pressure on his wound.

“Blood on his hands, his arms, and on his face,” Chris Sellers said. “At that point, I went over and asked if he was OK. That’s when he told me he’d been shot. He was gurgling. You could hear blood in his lungs. It was really bad.”

Witnesses say the victim was shot in a hotel room in the building before running down to the lobby to ask for help.

“It happened in Room 529 in building B,” Amber Sellers said.

Hotel staff called emergency services.

Meanwhile, Chris and amber sellers tell me they applied pressure to the victim’s wounds.

“That’s where you could see this is where the bullet wound was, but right beside it was a stab wound,” Chris said.

Police showed up within minutes. By then, the 48-year-old victim was slipping away.

“From like trying to talk to like eyes rolled back, head slumped over like that,” Chris said. “I grabbed him and was kinda like, you know, trying to get him to come back. And he did for a split second, then right back out.”

Police say three suspects have been arrested. Right now, there’s no threat to public safety.

“The cops acted as fast as I’ve ever seen in my life, and they did everything they could to save him,” Chris said.

This is the first homicide in Fremont for this year.

The last murder was in 2015.

