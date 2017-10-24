83-year-old arrested for Danville hit-and-runs that injured 3 bicyclists

DANVILLE (KRON) — Police arrested an 83-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run that injured three bicyclists in Danville.

Daniel Brennan, of San Ramon, was arrested on three counts of felony hit and run on Monday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m. for two separate incidents that happened over the weekend.

Police say Brennan was driving when he collided with a bicyclist at 1:20 p.m. who was traveling westbound on Diablo Road near Avenida Nueva.

Brennan allegedly fled the scene and the bicyclist was left with minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The second incident happened at around 2 p.m. when two cyclists riding eastbound on Diablo Road near Clydesdale Drive were struck.

The two men hit suffered severe injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. One man was taken by CalStar helicopter to Eden Medical Center and suffered two spinal fractures. The other was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center suffering from a high humerus fracture, concussion, and an intracranial hematoma.

Detectives found the 2006 Ford Escape during a canvass of the Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk neighborhood.

The vehicle was located in the driveway of a home listed to one of Brennan’s relatives and was determined to have damage consistent with the collisions.

Police impounded the Ford Escape for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Brennan was released pending the completion of the investigation.

